Andy Dick arrested for sexual battery









American comedian Andy Dick has been arrested in Orange County, California, on suspicion of sexual battery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were called to a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon yesterday (May 11th) after a man alleged that he was sexually assaulted. The 56-year-old comedian was arrested while the alleged victim was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Dick had been living at the campsite with a group of live streamers who captured the arrest on camera and broadcast it live on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel.

This comes as just the latest case of Dick being accused of sexual misconduct. In 2019, he was accused of groping his Uber driver, and before that, he was fired from the films Raising Buchanan and Vampire Dad for “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production.”

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” Dick once said of his misconduct. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.” The troubled comedian has been open about his issue with alcohol and drug addiction in the past.

During previous trials, Dick accompanied such excuses with a defence of some of the recent high-profile cases of predatory behaviour in Hollywood, including the likes of Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Harvey Weinstein.

Watch the footage below that captured Andy Dick’s arrest live at O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon, Orange County. The deputies breached his van and apprehended him before taking him cuffed to the local police station, where he will be detained until further inquiry.