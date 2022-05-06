Amber Heard breaks down on witness stand while recalling sexual assault









The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become a topic of heated discussion on various platforms now, especially after Heard’s testimony where she claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her and sexually assaulted her while indulging in extensive substance abuse which contributed to his violent behaviour.

Depp filed a defamation case against Heard because of an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she implied that she had been assaulted by Depp even though she did not mention him by name. According to Depp’s legal team, the article and everything that followed damaged Depp’s career prospects.

During her appearance on the witness stand, Heard delivered her testimony where she clarified that she had been sexually assaulted by Depp on multiple occasions. While recalling what happened, Heard broke down crying and also claimed that appearing for this trial was one of the worst experiences of her life.

Detailing one such incident, Heard claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her while pinning her against a refrigerator before eventually penetrating her with a bottle. “I remember just not wanting to move,” Heard recalled, elaborating on what she was thinking at the time. “Please, God, I hope it’s not broken.”

According to Heard, Depp repeatedly said “I’ll fucking kill you” throughout this entire ordeal. Although Depp has denied ever assaulting Heard, the actress stated that Depp also verbally abused her out of jealousy and accused her of infidelity. Heard testified that Depp called her a “whore,” a “slut” and a “fat ass” among other insults.

