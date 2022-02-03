Alfie Templeman announces debut album ‘Mellow Moon’ and releases new single









Alfie Templeman has announced the imminent arrival of his new album Mellow Moon and has shared the new single ‘Broken’.

The new album will follow on from his 2021 mini-album Forever Isn’t Long Enough which brought us a palatable blend of funk and disco-pop. This new full-length LP will mark Templeman’s full debut release and has been described as a mix of “R&B, pop, folk and rock” by the man himself, he continued, adding that the music had “crazy guitar solos but also little bits of jazz”.

“Everything I’ve been working towards for the past few years has led to this record but I think it’s great,” he explained in a recent interview. “It’s basically everything that I’ve ever done, taken to a higher level”.

Speaking of the latest single, ‘Broken’, Templeman described it as “a good representation of what’s gone on in the past couple of years and how people my age are feeling”.

“It explores the smaller thoughts and fears that nobody really brings up because there are bigger things going on in the world right now but really, your mental wellbeing is just as valid as anything else,” he said, adding: “You’re alive, you deserve to know that everything’s OK.”

He continued: “I’ve spoken about mental health to friends and on social media, but I’ve never been this open about it in my music. Because of that, I didn’t want to go too emo straight away. I didn’t want to go full Elliot Smith. It’s an upbeat pop song but the lyrics are very sad.”

Templeman explained that he had written the main riff of the song when he was 14 and that it had been inspired by Coldplay. To give it the upbeat danceable feel, he blended in disco influences based on the work of Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

“I’ve spoken countless times about how much of a hero of mine he is,” said Templeman. “I’ve always liked bittersweet songs though. Radiohead were another big influence on me because with songs like ‘No Surprises’ – you can’t tell if that’s a dark song or a happy song. I want to make beautiful summer pop records, but I also want to keep being honest about myself with my lyrics, so ‘Broken’ is a good starting point for that.”

Stream ‘Broken’ below.