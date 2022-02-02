Radiohead spin-off The Smile announce UK and European tour









Radiohead spin-off band The Smile have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022. The news will come as a delightful surprise to fans who missed out on a chance to see the band perform a trio of sets last weekend in London.

The band is comprised of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, the drummer of British jazz group Sons of Kemet. The supergroup released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ in early January and followed it up with ‘The Smoke’ last week.

Building on the hype of their latest single, the band took to the stage for three gigs at London’s Magazine in North Greenwich over Saturday, which ran into the early hours of Sunday (29th and 30th Jan). Each performance was live-streamed online.

Now, the band has confirmed that they will be touring this spring for a run of dates across the continent. The run will start in Zagreb on May 16th and will see the band hit Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam.

After hitting some of the continent’s major cities, the trio will then return to the UK for a duo of shows at the Roundhouse in Camden, London, on May 29th and 30th. Afterwards, they’ll play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and Manchester’s Albert Hall.

The exciting news surrounding The Smile doesn’t stop there either. It’s also been announced that the band will make an appearance on the second weekend of Primavera Sound 2022 as part of a supplementary European run over June and July. The band are also booked for festivals such as Montreux Jazz, Open’er and more. There will be many chances to catch the band this year.

Tickets for the show’s go on general sale on Friday, February 4th. You can purchase them here from 10am. Fans who are signed up to the band’s mailing list can access the pre-sale from 10am today.

Watch the new video for ‘The Smoke’ below.