Coldplay's Chris Martin curates Fela Kuti vinyl reissue box set









Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has announced a Fela Kuti vinyl box set that he has curated with the late afrobeat legend’s son, Femi Kuti.

Vinyl Box #5 will feature seven of the pioneering musician’s albums, including Why Black Man Dey Suffer, Noise For Vendor Mouth, Excuse O, Kalakuta Show, Ikoyi Blindness, Original Sufferhead and Overtake Don Overtake Overtake.

The collection is set for release on December 10. It will feature a 20-page full-colour booklet featuring words by both Chris Martin and Femi Kuti and seven in-depth discussions on each individual album by music journalist and celebrated afrobeat historian, Chris May.

It will also include lyrics, never before published photos of Fela Kuti and stills from the 1982 documentary, Music Is The Weapon. This latest reissue comes after previous box sets that were curated by some of the best in the business, who were also massively inspired by Fela Kuti. These include Erykah Badu, Brian Eno, Ginger Baker, and Questlove.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have recently returned to the live arena. Their 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour, recently made headlines when it sold more than one million tickets in Europe alone.

It also hit the news because of the way it is designed. It is set to be the first fully eco-friendly tour by a musical artist, something that the band have been keen to achieve for a long time. Kicking off on July 2nd, it will also hit the US and South America, hitting 40 sold-out stadiums.

Recently, the band also covered PinkPatheress’ banger ‘Just For Me’ in Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The track appears on the producer’s mixtape To Hell With It, which dropped on October 15.

Explaining why they chose to cover the track, Martin said: “I was finding out about PinkPantheress and she’s so great and talented and wonderful.”

Listen to an extended version of Fela Kuti’s ‘Original Sufferhead’ below.