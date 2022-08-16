Academy apologises to Sacheen Littlefeather for being booed off stage









An apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been extended to Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist and actor who was jeered off stage in an Oscars ceremony almost 50 years ago.

In 1973, Littlefeather made an appearance at the ceremony on behalf of Marlon Brando, who had been awarded an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather. However, Brando turned his nose up at the award and the ceremony as he wanted to protest the lack of Native American representation in the film industry.

As such, Brando sent Littlefeather in his place – herself a Native American activist. When Littlefeather attended the ceremony, it was amazingly the first time a Native American had been on the Academy Awards stage. However, despite this feat, she was met with jeers and heckles from the crowd, who booed her off.

Littlefeather had said, during her speech, “[Brando] very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. The reasons for this being the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television.”

However, the Academy has now apologised for the way Littlefeather was treated. A letter by President David Rubin read, “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather graciously received the apology and said in a statement, “we Indians are very patient people – it’s only been 50 years! This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago.”

The Academy has also announced that it will host Littlefeather in an event comprised of conversation, healing and celebration of Native American culture.