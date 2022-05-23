The reason why David Byrne called his Broadway show ‘American Utopia’









The modern era has been blessed with many pioneering musicians, and one of the most important is undoubtedly David Byrne. He’s one of the more dextrous artists out there, an artist that is not only adept at songwriting but at scriptwriting, visual art and other skills, landing him in the realm of the polymaths, something akin to a modern-day Leonardo da Vinci, if you will.

Primarily, Byrne is recognised as the eccentric frontman of the New York new wave pioneers, Talking Heads. In the band, he worked with Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison to create a truly refreshing sound that was heavily focused on syncopated polyrhythms and dense, challenging lyrics, creating a futuristic sound that helped bring alternative music into the future.

Famously, Byrne and the band’s vivid creative palette was taken to new heights through their collaboration with music’s most prominent brainiac, Brian Eno, who helped them to create three of the most influential albums of the era: 1978’s More Songs About Buildings and Food, 1979’s Fear of Music and 1980’s Remain in Light.

The partnership became one of the most significant in rock history, and in its wake, contemporary culture was left more enlightened than before. Music wasn’t to be mundane anymore. It was to be cerebral, challenging, and dynamic.

However, it is not just with Talking Heads that Byrne confirmed his genius. Byrne has collaborated with a host of brilliant musical acts over the years, including dance duo X-Press 2 for their hit single ‘Lazy’ in 2002 and, more recently, popstar Mitski for the track ‘This Is A Life’ which is featured on the soundtrack of the new A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In short, David Byrne is unmatched when it comes to creativity, and his consistently evolving career has been a real sight to behold, particularly when you note that everything he does is purely authentic. He creates art because he loves it, not for money, fame or anything else. This is what has endeared him to fans for all these years and has kept him at the top of his game.

This unfettered sincerity is what allowed him to create the 2018 album American Utopia and turn it into a much-lauded Broadway show of the same name, which is arguably one of the biggest successes of his career, and perhaps the most important artistic outing he’s had in the 21st century. Back in February, during an interview with WIRED, Byrne answered the question that has been on everybody’s lips about his play American Utopia, why did he call it that?

He explained: “It was not meant facetiously or ironically. It was meant… I sensed that some of what I was doing on stage, and what the band was doing, and what the songs were saying, were talking about this kind of yearning that we all have to try and discover how to make a better life, how to make better lives for all of us. So I thought, ‘I wanna damn follow that, I wanna be sincere about that and see if we can represent some of that hope and possibility onstage.'”

Watch the interview below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.