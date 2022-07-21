‘The Godfather’ mansion is now available for fans to rent









It’s one of the most famous mansions in cinema, the sort of abode that redefines what we mean by a stately home, and now, you can share in the joys of The Godfather HQ yourself.

The 6,248-square-foot English Tudor mansion is located in the heart of New York’s Staten Island borough—the perfect leafy spot to seek out some peace, quiet and covert surroundings on the doorstep of the bustling city.

The Corleone home is a piece of movie history, but that doesn’t mean that the current Airbnb is simply a set to get all agog about and then leave. Equipped with all the home comforts, the mansion is now primed for a relaxing stay, free of any horse heads or irrefutable offers.

The alluring property listing reads: “We’re hosting up to five guests at our family home for a long-term stay this summer.” It will be available for 30-night beginning on August 1st.

Fans will be able to apply to fill that summer slot from July 27th, and it will only set you back $50 a night. All things considered, that is simply too reasonable not to prise the obvious pun from my reluctant keyboard: It’s an offer that can’t be refused.

The listing makes the draw even dreamier: “During your stay, guests will have private access to the grandeur of our mansion, including five bedrooms and seven bathrooms that are most suitable for two adults and three children,” it states.

Continuing: “We also have plenty of activities and amenities onsite, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym. Please note, you will have limited access to closets in the basement and the attic. All other spaces are available for use.”

While you can’t help but wonder what’s hiding in the basement, even from flicking through the pictures you can almost feel yourself slipping into a silken dressing gown and lighting up a cigar by the pool.

(Credit: Airbnb)

(Credit: Airbnb)

(Credit: Airbnb)