10 highly anticipated 2022 movies by female filmmakers









Now into the third month of 2022 and the shape of this year in film is beginning to be rounded out, with several films from major directors on the horizon. Whilst the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg and Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. are getting fans and critics, there are also several more unknown movies ready to set the industry alight in the coming nine months.

Having celebrated consecutive years of great success, 2022 looks to be another breakout year for female filmmakers after Chloé Zhao picked up the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021, whilst Julia Ducournau received the Palme d’Or for her violent body horror Titane. With Jane Campion primed for success at the 94th Academy Awards, even more success for women in the arts could be enroute.

So, aside from the names we already know about, what other films by female filmmakers are set to cause a storm in 2022, and what filmmakers will be emerging from obscurity. Let’s take a look into ten highly anticipated films from the likes of Olivia Wilde, Joanna Hogg and Kasi Lemmons that fans can get excited for this year.

Ten highly anticipated 2022 movies by female filmmakers:

892 (Abi Damaris Corbin)

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast that includes John Boyega, Nicole Beharie and, most notably, the late Michael Kenneth Williams in his penultimate film role, 892 from director Abi Damaris Corbin looks to be an unmissable drama. Starring Boyega in the lead role, Corbin’s film follows a marine war veteran who faces mental and emotional trauma in his attempts to assimilate back into modern civilian life.

Written by Abi Damaris Corbin alongside the British screenwriter Kwame Kwei-Armah, expect 892 to be a possible Oscar contender for the 95th Academy Awards.

Release date: TBC.

Don’t Worry Darling (Olivia Wilde)

Packed with contemporary pop culture royalty, the latest film from the director of Booksmart, Olivia Wilde, features the likes of Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. Shrouded in strange secrecy, the film follows a 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community and looks to be mixing science fiction and romance in this intriguing concept.

Written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, Don’t Worry Darling is one of the year’s most anticipated releases, largely due to the high-profile names involved.

Release date: September 23rd (USA/UK)

The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

Currently on a remarkable run of form, the British filmmaker Joanna Hogg is back in 2022 with The Eternal Daughter, after the success of The Souvenir in 2019 and its sequel in The Souvenir Part II. Her latest film The Eternal Daughter moves away from her previous series and follows a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront sinister secrets that lie dormant in their former family home.

Starring Tilda Swinton in the lead role, who herself is coming off success with Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, Hogg’s film will certainly be a must-watch.

Release date: TBC

Joanna Hogg (Credit: Alamy)

Hatching (Hanna Bergholm)

Already gathering a great commercial and critical reception from Sundance Film Festival, the new body horror film by the Finnish filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, looks like a wild ride. Featuring a range of largely unknown European actors, the unconventional horror movie follows a young gymnast who finds a strange egg and looks after it until a shocking evil hatches from its core.

Catching the eye of horror fans across the world, Hatching looks like a truly unique concept and promises to be a lot of fun when it’s released later this year.

Release date: April 29th (USA)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Kasi Lemmons)

From the director of Talk to Me, Black Nativity and Harriet, Kasi Lemmons, comes the filmmaker’s most significant project, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a biopic about the late Whitney Houston. With the Lady Macbeth star, Naomi Ackie, depicting the influential American singer, she will be supported by an impressive ensemble, featuring the likes of Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie and Ashton Sanders.

Penned by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Bohemian Rhapsody Anthony McCarten, this brand new biopic tracking the life of an American icon will surely be a hot pick for the 2023 Oscars.

Release date: December 21st (USA)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre)

An adaptation of the iconic novel of the same name by D.H. Lawrence, this brand new take on the story is headed up by the French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, casting such stars as Jack O’Connell, Joely Richardson, Emma Corrin and Faye Marsay for the film. Following the story of a woman who breaks with tradition, falls out of love with her husband and engages in an affair with a man who works on their English estate, Lawrence’s period drama is an iconic one.

Coming hot off the back of her time playing Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, Corrin will play a predominant role in this highly anticipated adaptation of a classic.

Release date: TBC

Jack O’Connell (Credit: Alamy)

My Father’s Dragon (Nora Twomey)

One of the finest female talents currently working in the animation industry, Nora Twomey, the Irish director of The Secret of Kells and Breadwinner is back in 2022 with her brand new film My Father’s Dragon. Based on the book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon follows the adventures of Elmer Elevator as she searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island, only to find far more than she anticipated.

If her previous films are anything to go by, My Father’s Dragon will be a vibrant, colourful joy to behold, perhaps even helping her win a long-illusive Oscar.

Release date: TBC

Nora Twomey (Credit: Alamy`)

The Stars at Noon (Claire Denis)

Speaking of some of the finest directors currently working in the industry, the French filmmaker Claire Denis has been occupying one of the top spots for many years now, ever since Beau Travail captivated audiences in 1999. More recently creating High Life with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche, her forthcoming project The Stars at Noon is set to continue her fine form, following a romance between a mysterious English businessman and a headstrong American journalist in 1984’s Nicaragua.

Starring Margaret Qualley, Danny Ramirez and Joe Alwyn, Denis’ new film will surely grab the attention of the industry upon its unknown release later this year.

Release date: TBC

Claire Denis (Credit: Alamy)

Where The Crawdads Sing (Olivia Newman)

Only the second feature film project of Olivia Newman’s career, following the release of First Match in 2018, Where The Crawdads Sing is already gathering significant attention following the release of its very first image online. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Harris Dickinson, the new film follows the life of a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep south after she becomes the suspect of a man she has strange connections with.

Based on the celebrated book of the same name by Delia Owens, the script is being adapted by the Beasts of the Southern Wild screenwriter Lucy Alibar, making this something immediately worth your time.

Release date: July (UK)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Credit: BBC)

The Woman King (Gina Prince-Bythewood)

Perhaps the most high-profile film on this list, The Woman King by The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood shows off an intriguing premise, backed up by an impressive ensemble cast. Based on true events, this historical epic takes place in the 18th century and tells the inspiring story of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa for several generations.

Featuring Viola Davis in a leading role, The Woman King is supported by the acting talents of Lashana Lynch, Jordan Bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu.

Release date: September 16th (USA)

The Woman King (Credit: Press)