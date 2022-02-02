Lashana Lynch receives a ‘Rising Star’ BAFTA nomination









Lashana Lynch has been touted as a promising star for a while now, especially after her fantastic appearance in the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. While the film marked the farewell for Daniel Craig who finally relinquished the throne of the iconic character, Lynch showed the world that she was ready for big things in the future.

Before No Time to Die, Lynch had starred in the ABC drama Still Star-Crossed and had even secured a role in a Marvel project – Captain Marvel. She is set to return to the Marvel universe in 2023 which would mean that she is properly introduced to a global audience as the appeal of Marvel films is almost unrivalled in its popularity.

However, the role that had a definitive impact on her career was definitely Lynch’s rendition of Agent Nomi in No Time to Die. According to Lynch, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s work on the screenplay for the film had an interesting effect as it incorporated “Black feminine energy” into the highly codified world of James Bond.

It was recently announced that the BAFTA committee has nominated Lynch for this year’s iteration of the highly coveted EE Rising Star Award. She is in the running for the accolade with the star of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story – Ariana DeBose – as well as others such as Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“The EE Rising Star Award is one I’ve always admired for recognising exciting emerging talent,” Lynch said in a statement. “I’m so elated for my fellow nominees who inspire myself and others, as we continue to fight for change within our industry and the world. I’m proud to be able to do that in moments like these.”

Watch the trailer for No Time to Die below.