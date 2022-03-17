John Boyega named his five favourite anime of all time









John Boyega has starred in vastly different projects, ranging from his recurring role in the Star Wars universe to his fantastic collaboration with Steve McQueen. Widely recognised as one of the most promising acting talents of his generation, Boyega has already garnered a lot of coveted accomplishments and he has set his sights on more.

Born in London, Boyega was drawn to the performing arts ever since he was a child. Trained as an actor during those early years, Boyega developed his skills and continued to participate in school productions before attending classes on media studies and starting out as a professional actor in the domain of the theatre.

In addition to drawing inspiration from cinema, Boyega is also a huge fan of anime. According to the actor, there is a good reason why anime has become a global phenomenon in recent years and has managed to transcend the barriers of languages and cultures. It has done so because the narrative potential of anime is nearly limitless.

“Anime, I think because of its long-form format, so, it lasts for ages… you take something like Naruto for example,” Boyega explained. “You literally watch a character grow up day by day, and then there are filler episodes that give you, kind of like, clarity on the world surrounding the leads, or the several different leads in the anime. And it’s just the way they tell stories.”

While naming some of his favourite anime projects of all time, Boyega included popular classics that have dominated the mainstream consciousness for a while now like Naruto. Many consider Naruto to be among the most instantly recognisable anime series ever made due to its mass appeal as well as its celebrated tenure.

Boyega also highlighted modern gems including Attack on Titan, probably the most viewed ongoing anime. Currently, new episodes from the latest season of Attack on Titan are being released on a weekly basis and most of them have earned universal acclaim from fans and critics for their ability to tell engaging stories with philosophical subtexts.

Check out the full list below.

John Boyega’s favourite anime:

Attack on Titan

Naruto

The Seven Deadly Sins

Hunter x Hunter

Bleach

Boyega believes that anime is the perfect medium for exploring narrative techniques because it leaves room for innovation. The actor cited the example of the common anime trope where psychological conversations are verbalised: “They do like a subconscious thing where you go back and forth, and that’s cool.”

While describing just how effective that technique is to outline character traits, Boyega added: “I really like that, it’s a great way of storytelling, it’s fun, and I guess it just taps into the, they tap into the imagination of individuals, and people just really, really love it.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.