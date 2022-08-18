







Where summer movie season used to see the biggest and best blockbusters hit cinemas across the world, these days, its streaming services that get more attention, with the past few weeks of action of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney treating us to some gems of entertainment. Every run of form must come to an end, however, and, after weeks of exciting new releases, the upcoming slate of movies and TV series looks a little slim.

Fear not, however, as if you’re not too keen on the forthcoming list of content, then you’ve always got the likes of The Sandman, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 and Prey that have each hit Netflix and Disney in the past few weeks.

But, if you’re looking for new releases, then you’re in the right place, with this week of content providing a bevvy of TV and a trickling of movies. Including a brand new Marvel property, the return of animated heroes and the introduction of hilarious-looking comedy series, take a look at our list of the ten best new releases to stream this weekend, from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to She-Hulk.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend:

10. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Believe it or not, the latest series of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is the show’s third, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing that it even existed at all. For those of you who are into He-Man, the new series looks to be like a treat, following the continued reimagining of the classic series that follows Eternia’s Prince Adam, who discovers the power of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe.

With a talented voice-cast that includes Antony Del Rio, David Kaye, Grey Griffin, Kimberly Brooks and Yuri Lowenthal, as He-Man content goes, this is pretty great stuff.

9. Tekken: Bloodline: Season 1 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Hoping to capitalise on the recent successful video game adaptations, including Resident Evil and Uncharted, Netflix is releasing season one of Tekken: Bloodline this week, with the hope that the series will spark excitement among fans. Following Jin Kazama and his fight to become one of the best fighters in the King of the Iron Fist tournament, we’re intrigued to see how this series will play out.

The brand new anime features popular voice talent, including Heihachi Mishima, Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, among many others.

8. Surfside Girls: Season 1 (2022) – Apple TV+ – August 19th

This brand new lightweight mystery series from Apple looks like a lot of fun if you’re the target audience for this charming family drama. Based on the bestselling novels, the story follows Jade and Sam, two young girls who are excited to spend their summer catching the waves at the beach until they meet a ghost and dive head-first into a mystery that concerns a pirate ship, cursed treasure and much, much more.

Created by May Chan, Julie Sagalowsky Diaz and Alex Díaz, the new series stars the likes of YaYa Gosselin, Miya Cech, Spencer Hermes-Rebello, Adan Maverick Carcaño and more.

7. The Lost City of Z (2016) – BritBox – Available now

Upon its release, a select contingent of film fans Praised by many, see The Lost City of Z as a true hidden gem of the past decade. Starring the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland, the film is a true-life drama centring on a British explorer who disappeared during his search for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

Helmed by James Gray, who has since been celebrated for his movies, Ad Astra and Armageddon Time, for fans of historical, adventurous drama, you might want to check out this modern classic.

6. Glorious (2022) – Shudder – Available now

If horror’s your bag, then the brand new movie Glorious, that’s available on Shudder right now, might be your best bet this week. Starring J.K. Simmons, Ryan Kwanten, Tordy Clark, Sylvia Grace Crim and André Lamar, the film follows Wes, who, after a breakup, ends up at a remote service station and becomes embroiled in a bizarre and horrific situation of life and death.

Helmed by Rebekah McKendry, the same mind behind All the Creatures Were Stirring and Psycho Granny, Glorious looks like a thrilling horror ride.

5. Look Both Ways (2022) – Netflix – Available now

An intriguing sci-fi premise heads up this coming-of-age fantasy from Netflix, with Look Both Ways following Natalie, a young woman whose life diverges into parallel realities on the eve of her college graduation. In one reality, Natalie becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown to raise a child, and in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career and become the person she’s always wanted to be.

Lili Reinhart leads the movie as Natalie, with the likes of Danny Ramirez, Jaden Tolliver, Aisha Dee, Amanda Grace Jenkins and Justin Donte joining her in the supporting cast.

4. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) – Disney+ – Available now

Marvel is back on our screens to the delight of some and the dismay of others. This time, the plot doesn’t follow a mere fist-swinging, high-flying narrative, with She-Hulk telling the story of Jennifer Walters, a complicated 30-something attorney who also holds the secret power of the powerful Hulk. Starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, she will be joined by franchise names including Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong.

Will this be the much-needed series to help bring Marvel back to popularity, or will it merely bring the dying franchise to its knees? Time will tell.

3. Echoes: Season 1 (2022) – Netflix – August 19th

Netflix loves a dark mystery, and this brand new series is no different. Starring Tyner Rushing, Alise Willis, Deja Dee, Isaiah Stratton and Victoria Abbott, Echoes follows Leni and Gina, identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, who are forced to face up to their double lives when one of their sisters goes missing, and their lives are thrown into disarray.

Created by Vanessa Gazy, the writer of Eden, this new series certainly has potential, with the trailer offering up an intriguing premise. We just hope the final product can deliver.

2. The Girl in the Mirror: Season 1 (2022) – Netflix – August 19th

A Spanish supernatural series, The Girl in the Mirror, follows a woman who loses her memory in a strange accident that kills most of her classmates and attempts to find out what happened to her to regain her identity. Foreign dramas are usually worth checking out on Netflix, particularly if the streaming service hand-picked it out themselves, so this one could be a doozy.

Featuring an ensemble cast of promising new actors, including Mireia Oriol, Álex Villazán, Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade, and Milena Smit, The Girl in the Mirror could soon be on your watchlist.

1. Bad Sisters: Season 1 (2022) – Apple TV+ – August 19th

Taking the number one spot this week is a series that has the potential to be great, appearing on the streaming platform with the most consistent ratio of hits to misses. Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, a family who are bound together by their parents’ deaths, always promising to protect each other. Starring a host of comedy actors, including Anne-Marie Duff and Sharon Horgan, the show looks like yet another Apple TV+ hit.

Created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, the show also stars Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack.