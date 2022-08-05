Viewers left in shock by Woodstock '99 festival docuseries









Following the release of Netflix’s new documentary about Woodstock ’99, viewers have shared their dismay on social media about the chain of events.

The three-part series arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday and has revealed the full extent of the nightmarish event. In the trailer for the programme, executive producer Tom Pearson said: “What caused the festival to explode into violence? Was it a product of late 90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys?

“Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

Viewers have taken to social media to vent their feelings about the shocking series. One wrote: “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s*** I seen on Netflix! I’m here for all the ‘action-packed’, bat-s*** crazy documentaries with actual footage”.

Meanwhile, another posted, “Netflix Trainwreck: Woodstock 99 is a clear example of older men not reading the room. Blame it on everything but the actual problem.” Additionally, one user said, “How horrifying to have been assaulted at a music festival and then have it caught on film that’s then used in a Netflix doc. Train wreck Woodstock 99 is a joke. I can’t bring myself to even watch the rest of this shit”.

One viewer also pointed out how the organisers of the 1999 event ruined the legacy of the original Woodstock, which was intended to be a celebration of peace and love. They wrote: “I think Michael Lang and John Scher’s inability to take responsibility for the conditions during Woodstock 99 is a great example of how Hippy boomers sold out their ‘peace and love’ to uninhibited capitalism. They really think they did nothin wrong it’s baffling.”

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.