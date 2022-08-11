







If you’ve been keeping track of the new releases streaming over the past couple of weeks, you might already be stuffed full of content, with the likes of Prey, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 and The Sandman each coming out to decent reviews across the globe. But do you think we could tempt you with just one more canapé? One more cheeky mini spring roll of content? Before you turn down this week’s offerings, allow us to explain what’s on its way to your screens this week.

In something of a content hangover after last week’s high-brow releases, including big-budget movies and long-awaited TV series, this week sees a bargain basement dumping of middling releases with the potential for a hidden gem or two. If you’re a fan of serialised drama, then you’re sure to be happy, with seven of this week’s list being such, including comedies and more, from brand new offerings to final chapters.

So, feast your eyes on the ten best new releases to stream this weekend below, and binge on the sheer might of content that is currently available at your fingertips across Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and more.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend:

10. Never Have I Ever: Season Three (2022) – Netflix – August 12th

After announcing the show’s cancellation after its fourth season to be released in the future, enjoy Netflix’s celebrated Never Have I Ever whilst you still can. Following the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, the series follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet) as they both try to navigate the pitfalls of young life.

After earning a solid contingent of fans thanks to its sensitive screenplay and strong lead performances, fans of the show will be delighted with the release of season three.

9. Locke & Key: Season 3 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Regarding series 3’s, Netflix’s fantasy series Locke & Key also returns for another run. Flying under the radar of many viewers, the series follows the three Locke siblings and their mother, who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, a place full of magical keys that help them solve the mystery of their father’s murder. Cute and creative, Netflix has kept this series largely under wraps.

Whilst fans of the show will applaud the arrival of the final series; we’re not sure if this new arrival will do much to get new fans onboard.

8. I Am Groot: Season 1 (2022) – Disney+ – Available now

Cometh Disney+, cometh more Marvel content. Granted, this one doesn’t look all that obnoxious, with the new series following the cheeky ‘lil adventures of the small twig/branch/tree named Groot, who makes up one-fifth of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The new series is a vehicle to sell new toys and merchandise (let’s be honest) but, to avoid sounding too cynical, it does look quite charming.

Less of a linear series and more like an anthology, I Am Groot is a series of shorts that follows Groot alongside a new cast of fantastical beings.

7. School Tales The Series: Season 1 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Speaking of anthology series, and Netflix does love a good anthology series, the brand new School Tales sees eight new terrifying ghost stories set in schools hit the streaming service. Helmed by six different Thai directors, the new series hopes to score the pants off viewers across the world and seize a young demographic at the same time, no doubt enticed by the school setting.

A curious release, we’re not too sure what to make of this one, but the sheer darkness of the unknown excites us a little bit.

6. A League of Their Own: Season 1 (2022) – Amazon – August 12th

We know there are many new series coming out this week. The fifth one on our list, before we move on to a movie, is the exciting prospect of Amazon’s new League of Their Own, a comedy series about the WWII All-American professional women’s baseball league. Starring the likes of Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, Kelly McCormack and Gbemisola Ikumelo, Amazon has put an impressive cast together for this one.

With a smart, creative and colourful trailer, this new series gets our blood pumping, with Amazon hoping those general audiences will feel the same.

5. Taming the Garden (2021) – MUBI – August 12th

The first of three movies worth checking out this week is screening on August 12th over on MUBI and looks like a real treat. Taming the Garden, released in the UK earlier this year, is a documentary that follows trees transported across the ocean at great expense from the Republic of Georgia to the private Garden of the former prime minister. Extraordinarily surreal, the film is fascinating.

Discussing the contention between man and nature, Taming the Garden was released through Dogwoof in the UK, one of the industry’s leading documentary production companies.

4. 13: The Musical – Netflix – August 12th

When was the last time a good musical came along? Maybe the under-appreciated In the Heights? Well, 13: The Musical is hoping to become the next big thing, with the Netflix film, based on the stage show of the same name, following Evan Goldman, a young boy who moves to small-town Indiana after his parent’s divorce and he finds himself having to adapt to a new way of life.

Starring the likes of Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Debra Messing, Eli Golden and Debra Messing, for fans of musicals and stage productions, this will be a must-watch.

3. Five Days at Memorial: Season 1 (2022) – Apple TV+ – August 12th

Back to TV series for the penultimate time this week, and Apple TV+ have an intriguing offering for us that is hitting streaming on August 12th. Based on actual events, this tense new drama follows the doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital who struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility was without power for five days.

Headed up by an impressive cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Molly Hager, and Cherry Jones, Five Days at Memorial is the latest in a long line of innovative Apple TV projects.

2. Day Shift (2022) – Netflix – August 12th

Where has Jamie Foxx been all this time? He has been making Day Shift, of course, with Netflix’s eclectic new movie offering actually looking like a surprisingly fun time. It tells the story of a hard-working father who secretly hunts and kills vampires for a living. Directed by the stunt coordinator for films such as John Wick: Chapter 2, Fast & Furious 8 and Warrior, this film promises to be a proper good time.

Joining Foxx in the cast are Karla Souza, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and more. If you’re a fan of action in any shape or form, Day Shift will be worth your time.

1. A Model Family (2022) – Netflix – August 12th

We’ve gone for a punt at number one, with a top choice for this week’s content going to a brand new South Korean series named A Model Family. Telling the story of an ordinary man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce who accidentally discovers a car crammed full of money and drugs, this intricate new family crime drama could be the next big thing. On the other hand, it could also seek a niche audience in the streaming platform’s shadows.

Featuring the likes of Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo and Park Ji-yeon, time will tell whether A Model Family can break the general audiences of Netflix.