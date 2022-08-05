Snoop Dogg to produce sports comedy film ‘The Underdoggs’









It’s been revealed that Snoop Dogg is set to star in a new sports comedy film based on an original concept he pitched with producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini.

The Underdoggs, which is based on a screenplay by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, was picked up by production company ​​Metro Goldwyn Mayer. Deadline has reported that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has signed on to co-produce the film alongside Snoop, with Drumline’s Charlie Stone sitting in the director’s chair.

The Underdoggs is apparently based on Snoop’s own experience as a coach for young football players. The plot centres around a former NFL player who agrees to manage a children’s little league team to avoid time in jail. The film is slated for release in October 2023.

Opening up about the film in a recent statement, Snoop said The Underdoggs is a “real personal project” for him. The rapper spent a decade and a half coaching young players for the Youth Football League, which he set up with Schwartz-Morini.

Snoop said: “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up,” he added. “My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

This is by no means Snoop’s first film project. In the past, he’s appeared in comedies as varied as Brüno, Starsky & Hutch and Mac & Devin Go to High School, the latter of which featured his long-time musical collaborator Wiz Khalifa. Snoop is also set to feature in the forthcoming Netflix comedy Day Shift alongside other big names.

In the world of music, Snoop released his 19th studio album, BODR, this year. The new offering features guest verses from the likes of Nas, The Game, Khalifa, and others. Not long ago, Snoop teamed up with Eminem for the single ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, which was released in June. Benny Blanco has also collaborated with Snoop on the new single ‘Bad Decision’.