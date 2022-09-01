







Make way, make way. This week of new releases to streaming channels is ‘one of those weeks’ where the arrival of one mighty series squeezes all other content to one side. With the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, already in full swing, it’s finally time for Amazon to step up to the plate and provide their long-awaited prequel series to one of the greatest fantasy stories of all time.

But enough about the obvious, this week shows off various pieces of multi-talented content, from brand new series to ancient classics that are finally making their way onto streaming channels. Indeed, Amazon’s new series takes precedence, but that isn’t to say that there is nothing else for non-fantasy lovers to enjoy, with a whole host of content available for every type of viewer.

Including classic comedies, recent award contenders and a large handful of foreign films, take a look at the ten pieces of TV and film we recommend watching this week on Netflix, Amazon, Disney + and others.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend

10. Æon Flux (2005) – Netflix – Available now

You may ask why we have put the trashy action movie Æon Flux onto our list this week, but there’s a strange charm to the 2005 flick as if it is the product of another world and a distant movie industry long forgotten. The sci-fi adventure follows a mysterious assassin working for the Monicans, a group of rebels trying to overthrow the government, only for her latest mission to unearth an entirely new conspiracy.

Whilst majorly outdated in the industry, Æon Flux is an extremely fun ride, featuring the likes of Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas and Jonny Lee Miller, all hamming it up together.

9. Belfast (2021) – NOW TV – September 2nd

Kenneth Branagh is a recent industry darling, with his latest auto-biographical passion project winning various awards during the 2021 BAFTAs and Academy Awards. Belfast is his best film in several years, with Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench telling a loving story of a young boy’s growth during the Irish troubles of the late 1980s, which would ultimately take home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Though a little too saccharine at times, Branagh still puts together a competent drama, saved by his leading cast’s charm and acting capabilities.

8. Napoleon Dynamite (2004) – Netflix – Available now

A cult comedy that has somewhat stood the test of time, Napoleon Dynamite is a bizarre high-school movie following an alienated teenager who decides to run for class president. Well-known for its dance sequence in which the titular protagonist takes to the stage in front of the school and boogies to ‘Canned Heat’ by Jamiroquai, this 2004 cult classic became a hit shortly after its release.

Headed up by Jon Heder in the lead role, he is joined by a supporting cast of Efren Ramirez, Diedrich Bader and Aaron Ruell.

7. Under Her Control (2022) – Netflix – Available now

A brand new release takes the seventh spot on our list of exciting content, with the Spanish drama telling the story of a fashion employee who believes she will have to end her career after getting pregnant. This changes, however, after her boss offers to adopt the child, leading this Netflix drama into tense and strange territory that looks like a great, stylish watch judging from the trailers.

Helmed by Fran Torres and written by Laura Sarmiento Pallarés, the film stars Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Cumelen Sanz, Younes Bachir and Pedro Casablanc.

6. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) – MUBI – September 4th

Vampires have always been pretty sexy, ever since Daughters of Darkness over half a century ago, but rarely have they been stylish. Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive proves that one of the oldest mythical beings can still be sexy. The two lead characters (Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton) look gothically drab as well as stylistically modern.

﻿Jarmusch delivers a refreshing take on the classic vampire flick. The story follows a depressed musician who reunites with his lover, only for her uncontrollable younger sister to spoil the party.

5. Life by Ella: Season 1 (2022) – Apple TV+ – September 2nd

Coming back with a brand new release this week, Apple TV+ is treating subscribers to the first season of Life By Ella, a young adult series following a middle-school girl who attempts to change her view on the world after being constantly kicked down. Starring the up-and-coming star Lily Brooks O’Briant, the cast also includes the likes of Artyon Celestine, Vanessa Carrasco, Kevin Rahm and more.

For all you youngsters and lovers of coming-of-age tales, this series from Apple TV+ looks pretty promising.

4. Fakes: Season 1 (2022) – Netflix – September 2nd

Speaking of new young adult series, Netflix’s Fakes also drops on September 2nd, a comedy crime show that follows two teenage best friends who mistakenly build one of the biggest fake ID empires in America. A solid concept for an easy-watching show, Netflix’s new series stars Richard Harmon, Emilija Baranac, Jennifer Tong, Eric Bempong, Matreya Scarrwener and Mya Lowe.

With a little more going for it compared to Life by Ella, judging by the trailers, this new Netflix addition could be worth a shot.

3. Laurence of Arabia (1962) – Netflix – Available now

At number three is a cinematic classic, hitting Netflix later this week. The second film in David Lean’s collection of war movies would become his most iconic. This epic stars Peter O’Toole as T.E. Lawrence, cited as one of the greatest movies of all time, inspiring the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and many more. The story follows an English officer who led Arab tribes against the Turks in WWI.

Many directors and actors mark Lean’s 1962 film as their all-time favourite, with the Academy awarding the staggering film Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and more.

2. Things to Come (2016) – MUBI – September 2nd

A modern classic of foreign cinema is on its way to MUBI on September 2nd, in the form of Mia Hansen-Løve’s Things to Come. Having also helmed Bergman Island and Goodbye First Love, the French filmmaker is becoming a force to be reckoned with in modern cinema. Her 2016 effort tells the story of a philosophy teacher who soldiers through her mother’s death and the loss of a book deal.

Winning several awards across European film festivals in 2016, Things to Come is worth seeking out on MUBI when it drops on September 2nd.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022) – Amazon – September 2nd

Finally, after many years, Amazon is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at the perfect time. Set to compete with HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power will provide some study competition. It’s the most expensive TV series ever made, with $715 million currently being spent on the entirety of the show so far ($50 million per episode).

With a range of famous faces, including Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Benjamin Walker and Tyroe Muhafidin, this series is one of the biggest releases of the year.