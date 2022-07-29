Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón team up for new film about Philip K. Dick









Charlize Theron has delivered strong performances on multiple occasions in recent years, evident in films such as The Old Guard. After taking on the role of Clea in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress has decided to team up with acclaimed filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón on a new project about Philip K. Dick.

Dick’s seminal literary investigations have been translated to the big screen by many talented directors such as Ridley Scott and Richard Linklater. However, Cuarón is planning to do a project which will explore the tumultuous personal life of the celebrated sci-fi writer by telling the story of his twin sister, who died in infancy.

Titled Jane, the film will be based on the accounts of Dick’s daughter Isa Hackett. While talking about the project, Hackett said: “The story of Jane has been with me for as long as I can remember. Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after birth, was at the centre of his universe.”

Hackett revealed that the death of his twin sister had a significant impact on Dick’s creative sensibilities. She explained: “Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace the alternate reality Philip K. Dick so desperately desired—one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks of age.”

“It is her story we will tell, her lens through which we will see him and his imagination,” Hackett added, emphasising the importance of introducing this lesser-known side of Dick to a larger audience. “There is no better way to honour him than to grant him his wish, if only for the screen.”

