Tom Hiddleston names his favourite film of all time









As one of the greatest contemporary male British lead actors, Tom Hiddleston has carved out his own niche in the modern industry, playing acclaimed box-office heroes as well as obscure indie characters.

Best known for playing Loki in the Disney series of the same name as well as the Marvel movies, The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War, Hiddleston is far more than a mainstream success, having also appeared as the protagonist in Ben Wheatley’s High-Rise. Based on the book of the same name by J. G. Ballard, the film sees Hiddleston star as a resident in a peculiar tower block, determined to take back control, alongside such actors as Jeremy Irons, Luke Evans, Sienna Miller and Elizabeth Moss.

Long before his role in the peculiar sci-fi and the bombastic world of Marvel, Hiddleston rose to prominence on British television, appearing in Suburban Shootout from 2006 to 2007, before helping Wallander to become an international sensation. It wasn’t long after this that the actor would be offered his first Marvel movie, taking the opportunity of appearing as Loki in the 2011 movie, Thor.

It was shortly after the release of the Kenneth Branagh movie that the actor sat down with MTV to discuss his time in contemporary Hollywood, with the publication also asking Hiddleston about his favourite film of all time.

“Heat, Michael Mann film. Every time I watch it, it gets better and better,” the actor stated, choosing the 1995 crime thriller starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Val Kilmer as his top pick of all time.

“The detail in it is flawless,” he continued, adding: “If you try and unravel the story there’s not one detail that doesn’t hang together, and it ‘s the most perfect cat-and-mouse police thriller I’ve ever seen”.

Making reference to the incredible acting performances in the film by two icons of crime fiction, Hiddleston also appreciates the greatness of a solid screen performance. Speaking to the magazine, the actor explained: “It features two of the greatest performances by two of America’s most electrifying actors — De Niro and Pacino — and alongside all of that, as a genre thriller, as a piece of photography, as a kind of cat-and-mouse cop thriller, it has this incredible philosophical weight; it’s an examination of the fatal flaw in masculinity, which is summed up in Pacino’s line: ‘All I am is what I’m going after’”.

Still recognised as one of the greatest crime heist movies of all time, Michael Mann’s movie places Pacino opposite De Niro as a LAPD detective tracking down the professional bank robber and his team of criminals, with both influential actors shining in the iconic thriller.

Concluding in a diner scene that sees the two stars face-off, the trio of De Niro, Pacino and Michael Mann help to keep the intensity of the three-hour film at a constant high.

Take a look at the trailer for the classic movie, below.