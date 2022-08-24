The Steven Spielberg film John Wayne called "the most anti-American" movie of all time









John Wayne might have established himself as one of the most recognisable Hollywood icons in history, but his reactionary politics have only undermined his legacy. In the late 1970s, Wayne had the opportunity to work with a burgeoning Steven Spielberg, but he turned it down and blamed Spielberg for being unpatriotic.

Throughout his career, Wayne used his badge of Republican conservatism to become a stooge for powerful people. He made several outrageously racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments and was a vocal advocate for McCarthyism, responsible for spouting anti-communist nonsense to garner political favour.

Despite his abhorrent behaviour and hypocritical political positions, Wayne was considered for a role in Steven Spielberg’s 1979 comedy 1941 along with Charlton Heston and Jimmy Stewart, among others. The young director wanted one of these legendary actors to play the role of Major General Joseph Stilwell, which eventually went to Robert Stack.

Featuring the likes of Toshiro Mifune, Christopher Lee, John Belushi, Ned Beatty and many more, 1941 revolved around the aftermath of the Pearl Harbour attack. Presented as an epic war comedy, Spielberg’s project wasn’t among his most successful ventures at first, but it has transformed into a cult classic over the years.

Wayne was very critical of the idea of making a comedy about the Pearl Harbour attack and called Spielberg’s screenplay “the most anti-American piece of drivel he had ever read in his life”. While Wayne’s moral outrage was predictable, his patriotism did not result in his military enlistment during the actual war.

According to Spielberg, Wayne requested the director for the screenplay and called him the next day to criticise him for producing a comedy he considered “un-American”. He refused to participate in Spielberg’s project, told the director not to pursue 1941, and called the idea a great disappointment.

Spielberg recalled: “[Wayne] was really curious and so I sent him the script. He called me the next day and said he felt it was a very un-American movie, and I shouldn’t waste my time making it. He said, ‘You know, that was an important war, and you’re making fun of a war that cost thousands of lives at Pearl Harbour. Don’t joke about World War II.'”

