Zoë Kravitz is making her debut album with Jack Antonoff









Pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff, is about to add another A-list name to his CV. During a new interview with Elle, co-star of the upcoming The Batman film, Zoë Kravitz, revealed that she’s been collaborating with the Lorde and Taylor Swift producer on her debut solo record.

It is well known that Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rockstar Lenny Kravitz. However, she’s always trodden her own path, which is just one reason why she’s so well respected by fans and peers. Kravitz released a pair of albums as one half of the electropop duo Lolawolf and has also starred in Divergent and the High Fidelity TV series.

It is certain that Antonoff and Kravitz is to be a winning partnership, as, at the minute, Antonoff can do no wrong with his production. He recently earned many plaudits for his work on Lorde’s latest album Solar Power.

For the new body of work, the pair have checked in to New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios. “It feels vulnerable, and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy,” Kravitz explained.

This collaboration might not be so much of a surprise to fans of the cult series High Fidelity. Antonoff appeared as himself on the show, working with the character of Liam Shawcross (Thomas Doherty) at none other than Electric Lady Studios. It’s a funny old world, isn’t it?

Details of the new album are yet to be released. However, we’re sure this nonpluses Kravitz as she’s got a lot on her plate. This month, she starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi, and on March 4th, her turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman is to finally be released unto the world.

As for Jack Antonoff, he’s always busy. Back in summer, he released his most recent Bleachers album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and just last week, he described Damon Albarn’s well-publicised comments about Taylor Swift ‘Trumpian’.