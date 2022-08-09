Zazie Beetz in talks to return for ‘Joker 2’









Zazie Beetz is in talks to return to her Joker role in the Warner Bros and DC film Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips-directed sequel, which is set to start production in December, is on track to premiere in cinemas on October 4th, 2024.

The Emmy Award-nominated actor would return as her character, Sophie Dumond, from 2019’s critically acclaimed Joker. Sophie is the single mother struggling to get by in Gotham City, living next door to Arthur Fleck (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix) and is subject to the harsh reality of becoming a psychopath’s romantic muse.

Lady Gaga also recently announced on social media recently that she is to join the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux, which is rumoured to be shot as a musical. Fans are beaming as the Oscar-winning singer and actress is set to play the unstable Joker’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn, alongside Phoenix.

Philips is returning to direct Joker: Folie à Deux, which reports say will likely take place in the infamous Arkham Asylum. Although plot details are yet to be officially revealed, the title gives its audience a hint as to what the sequel will be all about. Folie À Deux is a French phrase roughly translated to English as “shared madness by two people in close association,” which alludes to the film following a similar plotline as the comics with the Joker finding a partner in crime.

The sequel will follow the storyline laid out in the first film, with the Joker portrayed as an aspiring stand-up comedian amid worsening mental health concerns. Joker grabbed critical and commercial attention, eventually winning two Oscars for Best Original Score and for Phoenix as Best Actor. The first Joker retains the record as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, with $1.07 billion at the global box office.

No poster or trailer has been revealed for the Joker: Folie à Deux sequel at this early juncture, but the award-winning 2019 film Joker is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Netflix UK.