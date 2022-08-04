Release date for ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ confirmed









The much-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Joker – starring Joaquin Pheonix – has been given an official release date. Joker: Folie à Deux was confirmed back in June and is slated for release on October 4th, 2024.

The release of the Todd Phillips-directed film echoes the release date of the original Joker spin-off, which arrived in cinemas on the same day back in 2019. It would seem that Warner Bros are already attempting to recreate the stunning success of that award-winning film, which became the first R-rated movie to make over $1 billion at the global box office.

According to Deadline, which broke the news of the Joker sequel, production on Folie à Deux will kick off in December. Much like the original film, the new offering will stand apart from the DC Universe, which currently has five films coming up: Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash and Blue Beatle.

News of Joker: Folie à Deux arrives shortly after it was revealed that Batgirl would be pulled from Warner Bros’ release schedule. The $90million project was in the final stages of production, and the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, have since said that they were “saddened and shocked” by the decision.

Fans have been hoping for a sequel to The Joker ever since the 2019 hit cinemas Shortly after the film was officially announced, it was revealed that Lady Gaga was in talks to star as Harley Quinn. It’s also been rumoured that Folie à Deux, or “shared madness” will be a musical.

In a five-star review of The Joker, Far Out wrote: “Especially interesting is the blending of eras that makes the story almost timeless. The decor, technology, clothing, and public events evoke the golden era of comic books, the 1940s to ’60s, without making too obvious a point of looking vintage, and always carefully overlaid with the contemporary. Every visual detail adds to the story, whether by enhancing the mood of a scene, or adding a touch of irony to it.”