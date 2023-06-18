Zack Snyder shares behind-the-scenes preview of ‘Rebel Moon’









Zack Snyder, the man behind DC Universe’s Justice League and the apocalyptic thriller Army of the Dead, has recently graced the stage of Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in Brazil. This time, Snyder teased audiences with his latest science-fantasy epic, Rebel Moon.

Joined by his wife Deborah Snyder and lead star Sofia Boutella, the accomplished director unveiled a thrilling glimpse into the film’s making process. In Snyder’s usual fashion, Rebel Moon promises to blend heart-stopping action with intricate storytelling.

“I’ve been working on this story for quite a while,” Snyder shared during the event. “It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that gets visited by the armies of the Mother World, which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.”

A featurette released at the event hints at the film’s central theme of fighting against impossible odds and brutal tyranny, a concept familiar to fans of Snyder’s previous work Sucker Punch. In the new movie, the peaceful colony at the galaxy’s edge finds itself under threat by the armies of an oppressive force.

Stepping up to become their best hope for survival is Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella, a mysterious stranger living amongst the villagers. Kora brings together outsiders, insurgents, and survivors of war from different worlds to fight against the oppressors.

News of the upcoming film from Synder follows his surprising plans to launch a “ridiculous scale” RPG video game, which is reported to be set in the same universe. As Netflix’s Rebel Moon logline describes, “A battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast, including Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee and the legendary Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Moon is set to land on Netflix on December 22nd.

Watch the preview below.