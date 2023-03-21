Zack Snyder teases “ridiculous scale” RPG









Director Zack Snyder, famed for movies such as 300, Watchmen and his ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, has revealed that he is working on an RPG video game with a “ridiculous scale”. The project will be set in the same universe as his upcoming Netflix sci-fi Rebel Moon.

“The one thing that I’m really having a really good time with is — and I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk about it — this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge,” Snyder revealed in an interview on The Nerd Queens podcast.

The director didn’t reveal further details bar the game’s connection to Rebel Moon, including what kind of RPG it is, although he inferred it was a video game. Snyder noted that he didn’t want to create a “casual” game, but rather one done on a “ridiculous scale”.

Discussing Rebel Moon in April 2022, Snyder said on BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, “Frankly what I’m really interested in with Rebel Moon is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie”.

He added about the scope of the Netflix film: “I’ve never done a science-fiction film at this scale. The beginning of Man of Steel on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, but it’s still Krypton and there are certain iconographic things that you have to do. And that’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids I can give it”.