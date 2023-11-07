Zack de la Rocha missed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for pro-Palestine march

Zack de la Rocha, the frontman of Rage Against the Machine, missed the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to attend a pro-Palestine march.

The singer joined a protest in Washington DC on November 4th, in which 300,000 people marched on the capital to protest against Israeli strikes on Gaza. The group are campaigning for an immediate ceasefire on the strip and de-escalation tactics from US President Joe Biden.

The hardcore videographer known as hate5six shared a photo of himself with de la Rocha at the protest, along with the caption: “300,000 of us marched on DC today in support of Palestinian self-determination and called for an end to Israel’s genocide. Cell service tanked the live stream, but I ran into Zack de la Rocha, who came out for the march.”

“We talked for a while about how this is a tipping point in history. People are waking up to how interconnected the fight for liberation is, from Ferguson to Gaza,” the post continued.

Tom Morello, the band’s guitarist, was Rage Against The Machine’s only member to attend and accept the induction on November 3rd. Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk also decided not to attend the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Morello was sure to mention the stance of his bandmates. “Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” he said.

He continued: “My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band – to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. The only reason we are here and the best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

“The lesson I learn from Rage fans is that music can change the world,” he continued. “Daily, I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and, in turn, have affected the world in significant ways. Organizers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile and Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.”

Morello added: “When protest music is done right, you can hear a new world emerging in the songs, skewering the oppressors of the day and hinting that there might be more to life than what was handed to us. Can music change the world? The whole aim is to change the world or at a bare minimum, to stir up a shit load of trouble.”