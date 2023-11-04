Tom Morello is the only member of Rage Against The Machine to show up for Rock Hall induction

Rage Against the Machine have been inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, the only member present on the evening was Tom Morello, and the bandleader drew attention to the divisive reasoning in his speech.

“Like most bands,” Morello announced, ”we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall.” He earnestly added: ”My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band—to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans.”

He continued: “The lesson I learn from Rage fans is that music can change the world. Daily, I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and in turn have affected the world in significant ways. Organizers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile and Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.“

Adding: “When protest music is done right, you can hear a new world emerging in the songs skewering the oppressors of the day and hinting that there might be more to life than what was handed to us. Can music change the world? The whole aim is to change the world or at a bare minimum, to stir up a shit load of trouble.“

Later concluding by giving fans to a special fan. “And finally, special thanks to my mom, Mary Morello, a retired public high school teacher, a proud Rage Against the Machine fan and a lifelong radical who turned 100 years old a couple of weeks ago. She’s watching at home tonight, but she asked me to tell you this: History, like music is not something that happens. It’s something you make. Thank you very much,“ he said.

The band were inducted by rap icon Ice-T who said in his introductory speech: “You can’t impress me with normal stuff. You gotta impress me with stuff like sueing the U.S. State Department for using their music in Guantanamo Bay for torturing. Who does that? Rage Against the Machine does that.“

The Californian band entered the Hall of Fame alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and the Spinners on the evening.

You can check out Morello’s full speech below.