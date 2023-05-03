Rage Against the Machine share statement on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction









In the wake of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rage Against the Machine have released about joining the hallowed halls. Rage were recently announced as inductees, along with fellow music icons George Michael, Kate Bush, and Missy Elliott.

The statement starts by thanking the Hall of Fame, saying: “It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect”. The statement goes on to list the causes the Rage have championed throughout the years, calling out “right wing media companies tried to purge every song we ever wrote from the airwaves”.

Among their musical “rebel songs”, Rage also mentioned the way they used their music, including them shutting down the New York Stock Exchange during the filming of the video for ‘Sleep Now in the Fire’ and lashing out against using their music as torture in Guantanamo Bay. The band also mentioned the impact their music has had on pop culture, such as their songs dethroning “Simon Cowell’s X Factor pop monopoly to occupy the number 1 spot on the UK charts and have the most downloaded song in UK history”.

The statement ends with the members thanking the Rock Hall for the inclusion and those who helped them along the way, concluding, “Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and the mission of Rage Against the Machine. We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we’ve worked with, and all the activists, organizers, rebels, and revolutionaries past, present, and future who have inspired our art”.

As of yet, there has been no word about whether Rage will perform at the award ceremony.