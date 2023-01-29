Yungblud explains his first meeting with Mick Jagger









Before Yungblud set off on his momentous career in music, he enjoyed a childhood acting career, appearing in popular British television series, most notably Emmerdale and The Lodge. It was until 2017 that he began earnest attempts to gain traction in the music business with his first single, ‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’, which introduced his dark, pop-punk aurora.

Five years on, Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, now boasts three studio albums and has rubbed shoulders with the music elite. His notable collaborators include Halsey, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Dan Reynolds and Ozzy Osbourne.

By now, the singer undoubtedly knows how to keep his cool around fellow celebrities, but during a 2022 interview with Billboard, he revealed that Yungblud required a little drop of liquid courage when meeting The Rolling Stones’ legendary frontman Mick Jagger. “Mick Jagger is everything to me, as a frontman, as an activist, as a rock star, as a sex icon,” he said of the iconic singer. “When you’re meeting a rock ‘n’ roll star, you can’t be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I did a shot of whisky, walked in – alright Mick, how are you? In my head, I was like, ‘What the fuck?'”

Continuing, Harrison discussed his love for rock ‘n’ roll and explained how icons such as Jagger inspire him. “It’s not about a drum kit, it’s not about guitar, it’s not about anything other than freedom and energy because energy doesn’t lie,” he said. “Freedom to express, freedom to be yourself, freedom to not conform.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Billboard, Harrison recalled how he wangled Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for cameo roles in the music video for ‘The Funeral’, his single that arrived last March ahead of his eponymous third album.

“The song’s pretty rock and roll, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something big. Something strange,'” Harrison said. “I’ve known [their daughter] Kelly for a while and I was like, ‘Yo, do you want to be in this video?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I’m out of town but mum and dad will do it.’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ And I met Ozzy and Sharon and it was amazing.”

Watch the official music video for ‘The Funeral’, starring Ozzy and Sharon, below.