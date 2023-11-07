Yo La Tengo share ‘The Bunker Sessions’ EP

Following a successful year in the studio and on stage, Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, the dynamic trio behind Yo La Tengo, have issued a new EP entitled The Bunker Sessions.

The new EP arrived on digital streaming platforms on November 7th and welcomes fans to hear live versions of tracks from Yo La Tengo’s highly praised 2023 album, This Stupid World.

Alongside ‘Fallout’, ‘Sinatra Drive Breakdown’, ‘Aselestine’ and ‘Apology Letter’, the band has also included a new recording of ‘Stockholm Syndrome’, the James McNew-helmed classic from Yo La Tengo’s 1997 album, I Can Hear The Heart Beating As One.

All tracks on the EP were recorded earlier this year during a session at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York. You can stream the EP and watch footage from the session below.

This Stupid World arrived in February 2023 and made Far Out’s ‘Album of the Week’. In a glowing five-star review, we wrote: “The album isn’t far from perfect. It combines an array of familiar styles into a nuanced platter of immersive ear candy with textural depth demanding eternal relistens”.

Adding: “Wielding the instrumental and compositional virtuosity fans have grown to expect, this talented trio have expertly marshalled epoch-spanning influences into a well-balanced diet plan essential for those who like their music melancholic and transportive.”

Yo La Tengo are currently wrapping up a run of tour dates in Japan. Upon their return to the States, they will begin preparing for their annual Hanukkah residency at Bowery Ballroom. The string of shows, which are already sold out, kick off on December 7th.

Tracklist for The Bunker Sessions EP: