Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce long-awaited new album ‘Cool It Down’









Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced details for Cool It Down, their first new album in nine years. The group have previewed the album with a new single, titled ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’. Watch the video for the new single below.

The New York trio will follow up their last album, 2013’s Mosquito, with the new eight-track album on September 30th via their new label, Secretly Canadian.

“To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed,” Karen O said of the band’s return in a statement.

“Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

Discussing the album’s title, the singer added: “The record is called Cool It Down which is snagged from a lesser-known Velvet Underground Song. I told Alex Prager whose photo graces our record cover that her image speaks to sweeping themes in the music and sums up how I, Karen, feel existentially in these times! But there’s always more to the story. This is how our new story begins, we present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius.”

Karen then explained that the new video was “a dream collaboration with one of our favourite artists of the 21st century Cody Critcheloe who did the artwork for our first record back in 2003 and has been making visionary music videos for the last decade. The time to collaborate again came with Spitting, the shoot in Kansas City was dream-like, the dreams you have after eating something really greasy right before bed; bizarre, poetic, and intense.

“Perfume Genius was incredibly gracious to roll in the very cold mud as my co-pilot and steal scene after scene with his surreal charm. We trusted Cody implicitly, he surpassed expectations and gave us our ‘November Rain’. YYY’s spirit is alive and well through the eyes of Cody Critcheloe. Custom Yeahs limo was largely his handiwork, fueled on love.”

Cool It Down is available for pre-order now from here.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are scheduled to play their first UK headline dates since 2013 this weekend and next week with stops at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on June 5th and the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 7th. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Following these UK dates, the band are set to play at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona toward the end of next week.

Listen to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ brand new single featuring Perfume Genius, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, below.