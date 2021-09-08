Yard Act share new single 'The Overload'







Yard Act - 'The Overload' 8.3

Leeds band Yard Act have shared their exhilarating new single, ‘The Overload’, which happens to be the titular track from their forthcoming debut album, which drops next year.

The album arrives in January through their independent label, Zen F.C, which isn’t exactly a fitting name for their biting, social commentary that lifts a microscope across the bar of a rustic carpeted pub. ‘The Overload’ sees us revisit the protagonist, Graham, who the band describe as “a harmless relic of the past, struggling to stay relevant in the modern world”.

Thankfully, the group don’t take the piss out of him and aren’t creating some kind of caricature of an ideal of Britain that they have no knowledge of, which adds a level of nuance to Yard Act which pays dividends on their latest single.

The trio fills the track with a swaggering cocksure attitude, a lively bassline, and bucket loads of northern wit, making for an intoxicating combination.

Overall, the message to take from ‘The Overload’ is that even though someone like Graham appears like a dickhead on the surface, he’s still filled with the same exploding thoughts as everybody else, and there’s more that unites us than separates us. Yet, thankfully they get to that conclusion in a much more thrilling and belabouring way than my cliche-ridden sentence.

“Lyrically, I think it’s a record about the things that we all do – we’re all so wired into the system of day to day that we don’t really stop and think about the constructs that define us,” says the band’s James Smith about the forthcoming album.

“But also beyond that, it’s kind of exciting, because there’s still so much we don’t understand; how a hive mindset is forged, how information spreads, how we agree and presume things without thinking. Some people think more than others, but a lot of this sloganeering – ‘I’m on the left, I’m not wrong’ – doesn’t achieve anything. Gammons, Karens, Snowflakes, whatever – I find it all so boring. I’m just not into that.”

“‘The Overload‘ serves as an overture to the album,” he adds about the track. “It’s written from the perspective of someone sitting in a pub overhearing snippets of all these different conversations from different characters and acting as a vessel, a medium even, for their own thoughts and opinions.

“That cut and paste approach means it’s hard to decipher where one person’s musings end and another’s statement begins, and that feels like a fairer representation of why human existence is at the point it is right now. Society doesn’t prevail because of the absolute, it struggles on in spite of it. It’s our ability to compromise which helps us to coexist.”

Get on board with Yard Act, and listen to ‘The Overload’ below.

