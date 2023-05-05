Writers strike means Foo Fighters’ performance on ‘SNL’ has been scrapped









An ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America reportedly led to the cancellation of Foo Fighters’ scheduled performance on Saturday Night Live. According to reports, the band were set to perform during the season finale later this month alongside host Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus.

The cancelled appearance would have marked the band’s eighth performance on SNL and their first on the show since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022. Entertainment Weekly has claimed that Succession star Kieran Culkin was set to host the season’s penultimate episode on May 13th opposite Labrinth. As of yet, neither NBC nor the planned guests have confirmed the cancellations.

SNL fans were looking forward to Pete Davidson’s scheduled return on May 6th, though that episode has been scrapped due to the strike. “SNL will air repeat until further notice starting Saturday, May 6,” NBC announced in a recent statement.

The Writers Guild of America strike took effect on May 2nd, following weeks of failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). As a result of the strike – Hollywood’s first in 15 years – talk shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers cannot broadcast new episodes and are relying on re-runs.