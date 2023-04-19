Foo Fighters release ‘Rescued’ and announce first album since Taylor Hawkins death









Foo Fighters have shared their new single, ‘Rescued’, and announced details of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are. The forthcoming record is their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

The album is scheduled to be released on June 2nd and is produced by the band along with longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin. ‘Rescued’ is the opening track of But Here We Are, and according to the press release, the new effort is “the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

The press release continues: “But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

At the end of last year, Foo Fighters announced that they would continue life as a band after Hawkins’ death. Posting a statement on their social media accounts, the group said 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known”, and they are thankful for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

The band continued: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement said. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Listen to ‘Rescued’ below.