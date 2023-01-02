Foo Fighters continuing as a band after Taylor Hawkins death









When the news broke of the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year, the future looked uncertain for the band. However, they have now released a statement on their social media platforms, announcing that they will continue as a band.

In the post, the group said that whilst 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known”, they are thankful for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

They explained that they would see fans “soon”, but are “going to be a different band going forward” without their late drummer. Elsewhere, the post reads: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life.”

“And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that helped us all get through the darkest of times together.” It continued: “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

The Dave Grohl-led group also took a moment to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who recorded eight studio albums with the band after joining in 1997. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 with Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement said. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins drummed with Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette, as well as with the band Sylvia.

