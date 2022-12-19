Woman attempts to steal Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro's house









The woman accused of attempting to steal the Christmas presents from under the tree of actor Robert De Niro in his New York apartment has been arrested, per reports from local media.

Police arrested the accused, 30-year-old Shanice Aviles, after she was allegedly spotted entering De Niro’s property on East 65th Street and charged her with burglary. Per a report by ABC7 TV, she is described as one of the NYPD’s “most prolific recidivist burglars”.

It has been reported by many local outlets that police officers familiar with Aviles saw her in the neighbourhood where she has previously been arrested on multiple occasions. Their interest was then confirmed as they saw her try several front doors of properties. Police then briefly lost the woman before finding an open door to one of the area’s townhouses, which belonged to De Niro.

Upon entering the property, police found the woman on the second floor of De Niro’s home, fumbling with the actor’s iPad, a source told the New York Post. “She was stealing Christmas presents,” a police official also commented. “This is just another example of the catch-and-release justice system we’re dealing with,” they later said.

ABC also reported that as the commotion was unfolding, this woke up De Niro, who was upstairs and came down to investigate. Despite coming to check out the situation, ABC claimed that he had “no interaction” with Aviles.

De Niro is one of the most successful actors of all time, starring in hits such as Taxi Driver, The Godfather and Heat. This year, he has starred in David O. Russell’s acclaimed comedy thriller Amsterdam, with him also playing a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming picture, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be released in 2023.

