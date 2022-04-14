What can we expect from the new Martin Scorsese film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?









It’s been three years since the release of Martin Scorsese’s previous cinematic outing, The Irishman, featuring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, with the acclaimed director set to return with the new crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon.

An early prediction for the Best Picture Oscar category in 2023, Scorsese’s forthcoming film deals with injustice and crime based on the non-fiction story Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. Sure to be dense and intricate, in line with his celebrated filmography, Martin Scorsese’s new film has become one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Speaking to Sight and Sound about the film in 2019, the iconic filmmaker explained his status on the film, stating, “I’ve been working with Eric Roth on the script for a few years now, and…we’re knocking away at this script, and restructuring it, rethinking it. Because it’s convenient to do a sort of detective story, but we all know what it is”.

So with the release of the new Scorsese movie through Apple TV+ expected to hit cinemas later this year, let’s dive into what we can expect.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Focusing on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma, along the Kansas line in Pawhuska, the 27th feature film from the veteran director tells the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals.

The plot of Killers of the Flower Moon follows Mollie’s life after her relatives, and fellow members of the Osage tribe are murdered under mysterious circumstances, forcing the involvement of the F.B.I and J. Edgar Hoover.

Spiking the true story is the fact that the Osage land was rich in oil in 1897, making the tribe so wealthy it almost caused their own demise, as throughout the early 20th century, they were often violently attacked by outsiders looking to claim the black gold.

Eager to avoid the detective angle to the story, Scorsese further told Sight and Sound, “I want to explore something else, and that is the nature of a whole way of thinking as being complicit in genocide. It’s dehumanising people”.

Who is starring in Killers of the Flower Moon?

Collaborating with Martin Scorsese for the tenth time, Robert De Niro will once again work with the director in the role of the cattleman and convicted murderer, William Hale.

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone will head up the cast as Mollie Burkart alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who collaborates for the sixth time with the filmmaker, as Mollie’s husband, Ernest Burkhart. In addition, Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons will play special agent Tom White and John Lithgow will feature as Prosecutor Leaward in the impressive ensemble cast.

Whilst the likes of DiCaprio and De Niro are no doubt massive names on the cast list for the new film, it is The Mummy star Brendan Fraser who is attracting the most amount of publicity. Undergoing a career resurgence, Fraser appeared in the Steven Soderbergh movie No Sudden Move in 2021 and is set to work with Scorsese and Darren Aronofsky in the near future. Playing politician W.S. Hamilton in the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, time will tell just how significant Fraser’s renaissance could be.

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be released?

After Martin Scorsese’s previous film was released through the streaming service Netflix, the filmmaker is sharing the load by loading up his 27th movie to be released on Apple TV+ later this year. With a release date yet to be confirmed, we can expect the film to arrive online toward Christmas 2022, with a potential appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

As always, this Scorsese movie will be a must-watch when it eventually arrives, grabbing the attention of audiences and critics alike. Yet to release a trailer for the new film, all that Apple has gifted to fans is a mere still from the movie which you can find, below.

(Credit: Sony)