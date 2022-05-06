Wolf Alice announce ‘Blue Lullaby’ EP and share new remix of ‘The Last Man On Earth’









London alt-rockers Wolf Alice have announced plans to release a new EP featuring lullaby versions of select songs from their third studio album Blue Weekend.

The Blue Lullaby EP release will feature four remodelled tracks from the original 2021 album, including new versions of ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Lipstick On The Glass’, ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ and ‘The Last Man On Earth’, the latter of which can be streamed below.

Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said of the new release: “Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different.”

She continued: “We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir, and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend.”

Adding: “Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I’m happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

The band previously shared a version of ‘Delicious Things’ recorded at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. The rework was backed by a full orchestra and choir. A similar rework was also created for ‘The Last Man On Earth’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

Wolf Alice are set to join the festival season in the UK this year with key performances booked for Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. Before these dates, the band will also play at a scattering of smaller festivals and venues across Europe on the road with Harry Styles. In autumn, they will also return to North America for a two-month tour.

Listen to the newly reworked ‘The Last Man On Earth’ from the Blue Lullaby EP below.