Listen to Wolf Alice’s stellar cover of Alex G song ‘Bobby’









Wolf Alice have shared a stellar cover of Alex G’s incredible 2017 track ‘Bobby’.

True to the original, with the London rockers keeping the song’s country essence, the rendition arrives as one most refreshing things Wolf Alice have done in a long time. The cover sees frontwoman Ellie Rowsell and drummer Joel Amey sharing vocal duties, dovetailing brilliantly.

The recorded cover appears on the new Tour Deluxe version of the band’s celebrated third album, Blue Weekend, which dropped back in June. The new edition of the record was released on October 29th, and features four live versions of tracks from Blue Weekend, alongside the ‘Bobby’ rendition.

Rating the album 9.2/10, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Wolf Alice have released another brilliant, catchy, and euphoric blast of indie rock that is designed to be played over and over again. Once the final sounds fade away, the first thing you want to do is start the journey all over again.”

Last month, the band played the new record to a small crowd at Kingston’s Pryzm, as part of a tour where they were supporting the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live campaign. Bassist Theo Ellis told the NME that it was “amazing” to be back out touring again.

“There’s such a huge and different community of people that have been affected by (the pandemic) in the music world,” Ellis told explained. “It’s not just us – it’s all of our crew, all the people who work at these festivals, all the people who work at venues.”

Meanwhile, we haven’t heard any music from Alex G since 2019’s House Of Sugar. Famously, last year, he dropped the ‘(Sandy)’ from his name. He first adopted the prefix in 2017 when promoting his record Rocket.

Watch the stellar Wolf Alice version of ‘Bobby’ below.