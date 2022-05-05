New Glastonbury map revealed for 2022









The map for the new-look layout of Worthy Farm has been revealed for Glastonbury Festival this summer.

After a two-year pandemic-induced delay the festival is set to return with a reshuffled layout meaning many beloved sights will no longer reside where they have done for years gone by.

Many people will be sad to see that iconic sites like the Beat Hotel will not return as it has now been replaced by a new venue called San Remo, but hopefully, this replacement will also go on to become part of the fabric of the Glasto experience.

Elsewhere, the giant spider has made a return to the Arcadia area following unfortunate planning permission issues in previous years.

However, for the most part, the biggest stages remain in their trusted locations and a few of the most famed areas where all the colourful oddities reside are equally untouched.

This year, the festival will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, while emerging talents like Sam Fender, Amyl and the Sniffers, Arlo Parks and Self Esteem all have prominent positions on the line up.

You can check out the newly updated map below.

