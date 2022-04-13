Witch Fever release 'Blessed Be Thy'









Witch Fever - 'Blessed Be Thy' 7.7

Manchester punks, Witch Fever, have returned with another thunderous cut. Entitled ‘Blessed Be Thy’, it channels all the great parts about early ’00s alt-rock, and meshes it with the unrelenting energy of the four-piece. The band have got one eye on the shock-rock that was ubiquitous at the end of the 1990s, and they do it so well.

The sound of the new track is genuinely threatening, and I’m here for it. On it, they have finally realised the sharp edge that they’d always teased with their earlier releases. The element that instantly stands out is the guitar tone, it’s fuzzy and meaty as hell, and as soon as you listen, you’d be mistaken for thinking this is Songs for the Deaf-era Josh Homme or Matt Pike of Sleep, but no, it’s Witch Fever guitarist, Alisha Yarwood, and she kills it. In fact, she’s been going under the radar for a while now but is shaping up to be a real guitar hero of contemporary times.

This raucous new track was produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle. Bassist Alex Thompson described the song by saying “it just goes heavy”, and added: “it was literally the last song we wrote before we went into the studio but came together really quickly.”

She explained: “I think it still has an essence of some of our older material, so it’s a good way to bridge the gap.” We agree, and we cannot wait to hear what else the band has in store. It’s set to be a colossal year for them.

Per the press release, the dark video for ‘Blessed Be Thy’, was inspired by a host of classic music videos such as The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ and Blur’s ‘Song 2’. The band also took inspiration from the style that was championed by TV channels such as Kerrang! and Scuzz.

If anything, the setting of the new video shares many similarities to that of The Prodigy‘s ‘Breathe’, and it’s a brilliant nod back to the time when music was much more exciting.

Witch Fever are heading out on the road this summer, so don’t miss your chance to catch them, they’re about to blow up.

Listen to ‘Blessed Be Thy’ below.

