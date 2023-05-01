Watch Willie Nelson and George Strait perform ‘Pancho and Lefty’









In celebration of country legend Willie Nelson‘s 90th birthday, he assembled an impressive lineup of musicians to accompany him for two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

For night one, artists that appeared alongside Nelson include Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, Orville Peck, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson and Snoop Dogg.

Nelson was also joined by country legend George Strait, who played their 2019 duet ‘Sing One With Willie’. They also covered Townes Van Zandt’s ‘Pancho and Lefty’, which Nelson initially recorded in 1983 with the late Merle Haggard.

Elsewhere, Kris Kristofferson made a rare public appearance to sing ‘Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)’ with Rosanne Cash. The night was hosted by actors Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Garner and Helen Mirren, with the former stating: “As a kid growing up in Texas, it seemed like there was nothing bigger than Willie Nelson. And looking out at the Hollywood Bowl tonight, it still feels like there’s nothing bigger than Willie Nelson.”

Previous collaborator Snoop Dogg joined Nelson to sing ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die’, with the pair enjoying each other’s company so much that they forgot some of the words.

Nelson also performed ‘Happy Birthday to Me’, celebrating an impressive tenure as a country legend.