Neil Young and Snoop Dogg perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday









A huge party held at The Hollywood Bowl to honour Willie Nelson on his 90th birthday took place this weekend. Although the event boasted several veterans of the world of country music, stars from mare varied genres also joined the country legend onstage.

The show featured a number of different tributes to Nelson, along with a final performance by the manhimself towards the end of the night. Playing a set crisscrossing his career, Neil Young joined Nelson onstage to perform the song ‘Are There Any More Real Cowboys?’. Young had previously been known for his work in the folk-rock realm on ’70s albums such as Harvest and After the Gold Rush.

Outside of rock music, rap icon Snoop Dogg also joined Nelson onstage for the song ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die’, which they both forgot the words to halfway through. Aside from music, both Nelson and Snoop have been known to have an affinity for cannabis.

After the song, Snoop invited the crowd to pay their respects, shouting: “Somebody make some noise for the legend Mr. Willie Nelson”. Emcee Owen Wilson also noted the diversity of people that attended the event, later remarking, “All of the sudden, it didn’t matter if you were a hillbilly or a hippie, everyone was a Willie Nelson fan”.

As the night drew to a close, Nelson was grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate his legacy, addressing the crowd, “I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate whatever it is we’re celebrating”.