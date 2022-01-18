Willem Dafoe wants to play a “Joker imposter” with Joaquin Phoenix









It was Willem Dafoe’s wild cackle and expressive jawline that stole much of the show in Marvel’s latest box-office bombshell Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the actor, reprising his role as Green Goblin, stole the limelight from the likes of Zendaya, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. Now seeking superhero villain supremacy, Dafoe has expressed his interest in playing a “Joker imposter” alongside Joaquin Phoenix in a possible sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.

Sharing some ideas for the future of the character in an interview with British GQ, Dafoe told the publication, “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter”. Elaborating on his idea of the personality of the Joker being the character’s own worst enemy, the actor added: “So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story”.

With the perfect acting chops (both physically and performatively) Willem Dafoe would be an excellent casting choice to depict the caped crusader’s most feared adversary, thanks to his menacing features and piercing stare. Concluding his thoughts on the unplanned project, Dafoe explained that he had “fantasised” about the possibility of the film, adding, “But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one”.

Joaquin Phoenix revolutionised the character of the Joker in the 2019 Oscar-winning film, Joker, where the actor would take home a Best Actor award for his committed portrayal of the painted maniac. With no sequel currently planned for the critical and commercial success, the next Batman story is due to be released in March 2022, starring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano.

Check out the trailer for Joker below, featuring the likes of Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and, of course, Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.