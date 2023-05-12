Willem Dafoe joins the cast of ‘Beetlejuice 2’









American actor Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of Beetlejuice 2. The Warner Bros. production began filming this week. Tim Burton, the creator of the original 1988 movie starring Winona Ryder, is back in the director’s chair.

Leading the cast are Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton, who will be reprising his role as the titular ghost. Other returnees include Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, the latter of whom will play the mother of Ortega’s character. Justin Theroux and Monica Belluci have also joined the cast.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced that the much-anticipated sequel will be released on September 6th, 2024, a date held initially by Marvel’s upcoming Blade film, which has shut down pre-production due to the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike.

Beetlejuice 2 is produced by Tim Burton and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. The creators of Ortega’s highly successful series Wednesday, Al Gough and Miles Millar, penned the screenplay. Dafoe most recently appeared in the claustrophobic indie feature Inside, in which he plays a burglar who ends up getting trapped in an art collector’s multi-million dollar apartment.