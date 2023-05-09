Official release date announced for ‘Beetlejuice 2’









After sitting in the crypt for a decade, ‘Beetlejuice 2′ has officially received a release date. The film is set to pick up from the events of the 1987 classic, starring Michael Keaton as the off-colour undead spirit.

Following Warner Bros’ announcement of the sequel, it has been revealed that Tim Burton has also returned to direct, and Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. Keaton was known for his work with Burton on the original film as well as the first onscreen version of Batman, which he will also be reprising this year in the movie Flashpoint.

The film is set to hit cinemas on September 6th, 2024, around the same time that Marvel’s latest iteration of Blade is set to come out. Warner Bros had previously released other Halloween-themed films around this time, including the IT franchise as well as the horror movie The Nun.

Alongside Keaton and Ryder, Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame will also have a starring role as well. The screenplay comes from Mike Vukadinovich and Seth Gramme-Smith and David Katzenberg will serve as producers, both of whom have worked on past Warner Bros movies, including It: Chapter Two and Child’s Play.