‘Beetlejuice 2’ officially confirmed by Warner Bros.









Warner Bros has officially confirmed the forthcoming release of the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice.

Originally released in 1988, the original movie was directed by Tim Burton and told the story of a deceased couple who haunt their own abode only for the house to be bought by an unfriendly family. Starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Jeffrey Jones, the film became a celebrated release of late 1980s filmmaking, embodying all the experimentation of the decade.

Back in March, Jenna Ortega was rumoured to have joined the cast for the sequel, joining further reports that Burton would be back to direct the new movie. Additionally, original cast members Keaton, O’Hara and Ryder were also stated to be reprising their roles.

In our review of the classic original movie, we stated: “Breathing with the same eccentricity of 1980s horror movies, Beetlejuice shares more similarities to the camp gothic TV shows of the 1960s, such as The Addams Family and The Munsters. Whilst vibing with the homemade aesthetic and eccentric comedy of both shows, Burton’s film also owes much to Jim Sharman’s 1975 horror musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with many fans of the beloved favourite also being charmed by Beetlejuice’s camp cabaret persuasion”.

Take a look at the trailer for the 1988 film below.