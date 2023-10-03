Wild Nothing shares new single ‘Dial Tone’









American indie pop singer-songwriter Jack Tatum, better known under his stage moniker Wild Nothing, has dropped his latest single, ‘Dial Tone’.

The new track is the most recent preview of Wild Nothing’s upcoming album, Hold. So far, we’ve already heard the singles ‘Suburban Solutions’ and ‘Headlights On’.

‘Dial Tone’ fits perfectly into the synth-heavy throwback world that Tatum is crafting with his latest LP. Dial tones last appeared circa 2000, so the nostalgia wave things like that is just beginning to peak. I don’t think any modern mobile phones have dial tones, at least none that I can remember, so Tatum is hitting a perfect niche market.

Hold is a full return-to form for Wild Nothing. Not only is it the band’s first album in half a decade, but it is also the first project that Tatum has taken on after a number of major changes in his life.

“I’ve sat with this record for a very long time now, so naturally, I’m both excited and apprehensive to let it see the light,” says Tatum of Hold. “It’s my first record as a father. My first self-produced record since my debut.”

“It’s a record that deals in existential themes but doesn’t always take itself too seriously,” he adds. “It’s not afraid of pop, but it’s hopefully not afraid to be strange either. It has fun, gets sad, dwells in the quiet moments and embraces the loud ones. It’s me doing what I love and feeling grateful for it.”

Check out the video for ‘Dial Tone’ down below. Hold is set for an October 27th release.