Wild Nothing shares new single ‘Suburban Solutions’









Next month, Wild Nothing, the project of Jack Tatum, will release their long-awaited fifth studio album. For a taste of things to come, the artist has shared the single, ‘Suburban Solutions’.

The forthcoming album, titled Hold, will arrive on October 27th as Wild Nothing’s first LP in five years. The previous LP, 2018’s Indigo, was proceeded by the 2020 EP, Laughing Gas.

‘Suburban Solutions’ is the second single to preview Hold, following ‘Headlights On’, which arrived on August 16th and featured a collaboration with Hatchie.

In press materials, Tatum has revealed that Hold, thematically, documents him becoming a father and leaving Los Angeles to return to the Virginia suburbs where he grew up.

The new single features Tatum’s wife Dana and their friend Molly Burch on backing vocals in a 1980s throwback of sentimental synth-pop bliss. As the name suggests, the track imagines family life in suburbia.

In its 1990s TV commercial-style splendour, the accompanying music video shows montage footage of Tatum and his wife planning their new home together amid sunny dog walks in the park and baby care duties.

Meanwhile, Wild Nothing has also announced a new wine, created in collaboration with Osmote Wines, a natural winery in Finger Lakes, New York. For those interested in some fine wine and fine music, the bottle will be available in a bundle with physical copies of the album in October.

Listen to Wild Nothing’s ‘Suburban Solutions’ below.