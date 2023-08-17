Wild Nothing announces first album in five years and shares ‘Headlights On’









Jack Tatum, more commonly known as Wild Nothing, has announced his first album in five years, Hold, and shared the lead single, ‘Headlights On’, featuring Australian shoegazer Hatchie.

To mark the news of his new album, Wild Nothing has also announced an American tour for November, playing in major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. Notably, the American’s last album, Indigo, arrived in August 2018 via his long-time home of Captured Tracks. His most recent body of work was 2020’s Laughing Gas EP.

Another uplifting piece of dream pop featuring a dancey beat, ‘Headlights On’ was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht, who worked on Japanese Breakfast’s second album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet. The new track also features drum production by Tommy Davidson of former Captured Tracks labelmates Beach Fossils, who recently shared their new album, Bunny.

Jack Tatum self-produced Hold, with Geoff Swan, who’s worked with hyperpop stars Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX, mixing it. As well as featuring the vocals of Hatchie on ‘Headlights On’, the likes of Molly Burch, Becca Mancari and Tatum’s wife, Dana, also appear.

Discussing the song in a press release, Tatum said: “This track was incredibly cathartic for me. It’s a song about your relationship reaching its most brittle moment and still trying to find even the smallest open window that can lead you back to that person. Musically I was drawn towards something that felt very body-centric and could help get me out of my own repetitive thought patterns. It’s a propulsive and hopeful track that’s meant to act as a release valve, but the somberness that inspired the song remains intact.”

He continued: “I’ve sat with this record for a very long time now, so naturally, I’m both excited and apprehensive to let it see the light,” says Tatum of Hold. “It’s my first record as a father. My first self-produced record since my debut. It’s a record that deals in existential themes but doesn’t always take itself too seriously. It’s not afraid of pop, but it’s hopefully not afraid to be strange either. It has fun, gets sad, dwells in the quiet moments and embraces the loud ones. It’s me doing what I love and feeling grateful for it.”

Listen to ‘Headlights On’ below.