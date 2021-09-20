Wilco's Jeff Tweedy covers the 'Ted Lasso' theme song







Wilco mastermind and singer/guitarist, Jeff Tweedy, has appeared on the latest soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, where he performs a stripped-back take on the show’s famous theme tune.

Season two is now drawing to a close, and because of this, record label WaterTower music has dropped the series’ soundtrack on Apple Music. Tweedy’s unmistakable version of the ‘Ted Lasso Theme’ is the album opener, and it was scored by Marcus Mumford and esteemed composer Tom Howe.

Mumford and Sons frontman, Marcus Mumford originally performed the show’s signature track which can be found on the album from the first season. The original is not dissimilar from the anthemic sound of later era Mumford and Sons, and just like the show, has endeared itself to fans worldwide.

This redux comes as part of a prolific year for Tweedy. Earlier this year, back in June, Tweedy shared an original song for another show, Parks and Recreation, written in the character of his cameo role, Scott Tanner. Famously, Tweedy made a small appearance in the hit comedy, playing the singer of the local band, Land Ho.

Entitled ‘Cold Water’, the track appears on The Awesome Album, the debut studio outing from another fictional Parks and Recreation band, Mouse Rat. The Awesome Album was released last month on all major streaming services to the delight of many Parks and Recreation fans. The fictional Pawnee, Indiana four-piece is fronted by one of the show’s lead characters, Andy Dwyer, played by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt.

In August, during the midst of a lengthy North American tour, riot grrrl heroines Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco on stage in New York, where they performed a brilliant joint rendition of the classic track, ‘A Shot In The Arm’.

Listen to the original ‘Ted Lasso Theme’, below.

